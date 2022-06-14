About eight aspirants have been revealed to be jostling for the seat of the Ekiti state ahead of its governorship elections

The various candidates are also crisscrossing the state, stating their plans and urging the electorate to trust them with their mandates

Political analysts believe that the election is going to throw up some interesting situations, considering the pedigrees and popularity of the candidates

On Saturday, June 18, the Ekiti state governorship election will produce the successor of the incumbent governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

About eight candidates and more will be on the ballot, The Cable reports.

Legit.ng compiled the names and political parties of some of the candidates, ahead of Saturday's election.

1. Reuben Famuyibo (AP)

Reuben Famuyibo is the governorship candidate of Accord Party. Photo credit: Reuben Famuyibo

Source: Facebook

Accord Party (AP) governorship candidate in the upcoming June 18, 2022, Ekiti State gubernatorial poll, Basorun Reuben Famuyibo (BRF), is regarded as one of the founding fathers of Ekiti state.

The 63-year-old former presidential aspirant in 1993 has carved a niche for himself in the politics of the state and the country.

2. Moses Olajide (AAC)

Moses Olajide is the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress Party (AAC). Photo credit: Moses Olajide

Source: Facebook

The African Action Congress Party (AAC) elected Revd. Ajagunigbala Moses Olajide is the gubernatorial candidate of the party ahead of the Ekiti election scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022.

the AAC candidate revealed that he would improve the health care facilities and redesign the transportation system of the state if elected.

3. Oluwole Oluyede (ADC)

Oluwole Oluyede is one of the candidates participating in Ekiti 2022 governorship election. Photo credit: Oluwole Oluyede

Source: Facebook

The Ikere-Ekiti-born medical doctor turned politician put up a strong contest in the 2018 governorship primary of the APC which was won by the incumbent governor.

Having failed to realise his aspiration in the APC and given his resolve to be on the ballot for the June 18 poll, the 57-year-old medical expert left the party for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), whose ticket he ended up winning.

4. Kemi Elebute-Halle (ADP)

Ahead of the Ekiti 2022 governorship election, Kemi Elebute-Halle is also one of the candidates. Photo credit: Kemi Elebute-Halle

Source: Facebook

The African Democratic Party candidate, Kemi Elebute-Halle, is one of the two female governorship candidates for the election.

The 40-year-old engineer and philanthropist had, in the last few years, been involved in a series of humanitarian services to the people, especially the underprivileged in the state.

At a time when stakeholders are clamouring for more female participation in politics, her candidature has received massive endorsement from the womenfolk.

5. Abiodun Oyebanji (APC)

Abiodun Oyebanji is the APC governorship candidate for the Ekiti polls. Photo credit: Abiodun Oyebanji

Source: Facebook

Popularly referred to as the homeboy, 54-year-old Oyebanji is certainly the candidate to beat in the June 18 election due to many obvious factors working in his favour.

The immediate past secretary to the state government has had the privilege of serving under the two governors so far produced by the progressives bloc in the state – Adeniyi Adebayo and current Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (one term) and Dr Fayemi (two terms).

6. Peter Adegbenro (APM)

The Nigerian politician is set to contest in the forthcoming 18 June governorship election under the Allied Peoples Movement in Ekiti state. Photo credit: Peter Adegbenro

Source: Facebook

Adegbenro Fagbemi is a well-known guber candidate under the Allied Peoples Movement for the forthcoming Ekiti state gubernatorial election on 18 June 2022.

He is also known for being Oyo State IPAC's chairman.

7. Olufemi Obidoyin (APGA)

8. Modupe Olatawura (APP)

