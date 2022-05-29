Musiliu Obanikoro, former minister of state for Defence, has lost the senatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos West to former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

Obanikoro suffered the loss 24 hours after Babajide, his son, lost his reelection ticket to the House of Representatives.

The younger brother of Oba Saheed Elegushi defeated Obanikoro’s son in the APC Primary for Eti-Osa Federal Constituency.

In Saturday’s election Adebule, who served as Deputy Governor under the immediate past administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, polled 424 votes while Obanikoro trailed with 119 Votes.

A former Commissioner for Transportation in the state, Mr. Kayode Opeifa came a distant third with with four Votes.

Source: Legit.ng