A group for gender parity and positive political change in Lagos state, The Transformation Ambassadors (TTA) has described the victory of former Lagos state deputy governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, as an evidence of internal democracy in the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

Dr Adebule who is also a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), an apex advisory body in the state, polled 424 delegates’ votes to defeat the former minister of state for defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro who scored 119 and former Lagos state commissioner for transport, Kayode Opeifa who recorded 4 votes at the Lagos West Senatorial District primary election held at the Agege Stadium, on Saturday.

While commending the leadership of the party and delegates for the smooth conduct of the primaries in the district, convener of the group, Comrade Olufemi Omojuwa, said the emergence of the former deputy governor as a round peg in a round hole.

He said:

“As a stakeholder in the Lagos West district, we are keen about political development and I must say, the emergence of Dr Idiat Adebule is a reflection of the votes of the delegates and the people’s choice. Her emergence is an evidence that there is truly internal democracy in Lagos APC. We know what she represents and we are sure of good representation at the red chamber. We applaud the leadership of the party for allowing the votes of the people count and their voices heard.

For some time, we have been agitating for selfless and people’s oriented lawmakers in the Upper and Lower chambers and our prayers have been answered.

We are sure of good representation with Dr Idiat Adebule as senator representing Lagos West and Hon Lanre Ogunyemi as our lawmaker for the House of Representatives in the Ojo Federal Constituency.

Like I have said earlier, we deserve a better deal and excellence in Lagos West and we are certain that God has answered our prayers.”

