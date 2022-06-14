Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been called upon to intervene in the crisis rocking the Adamawa state chapter of the APC over the emergence of Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the governorship candidate of the party

The call was made to the APC's presidential candidate by a chieftain of the party Honourable Dan Kakanda

According to Kakanda, the growing crisis in Adamawa would do the party more harm than good in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

The 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has been urged to intervene and end the crisis rocking the Adamawa state chapter of the party.

Dan Kakanda, a chieftain of the APC called on the former Lagos state governor to take up a lead role in ensuring unity among the ruling party members in Adamawa.

Bola Tinubu has been advised to intervene in the crisis rocking the Adamawa chapter of the APC. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

The Nation reports that Kakanda warned that the crisis rocking the party in the state is due to the emergence of Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani as the gubernatorial candidate for Adamawa.

Kakanda urged Tinubu to begin a process of engaging parties involved in the crisis to come together on a roundtable discussion to have a lead way to resolve the matter.

The Punch reports that having congratulated Tinubu for his emergence as the party's presidential candidate, Kakanda said the growing crisis in Adamawa would do the party more harm than good in the coming elections.

His words:

“As a party stalwart and a stakeholder in Adamawa state, I must confess my joy without bounds on the outcome of the APC gubernatorial primaries. I state clearly that it was one of the freest, fairest, and most peaceful party primaries ever.

“The product of that exercise was the Senator Hajia Binani. She was overwhelmingly voted for as the most popular candidate and the choice of the Adamawa people in that contest polling 430 votes against her closest rival, Nuhu Ribadu who polled 288 votes.

“While I am sounding this warning timely to call such elements to order, and to dissuade further fanning of such disastrous ambers, may I call on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his wealth of experience, leadership acumen, and political sagacity to nib this ugly trend in the bud."

Kakanda also noted that Tinubu has a duty to call the parties to order by means of a roundtable discussion so as to resolve the matter amicably as an in-house issue.

