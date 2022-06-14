The leadership of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum said that the outcome of the presidential primaries of the two big parties is shocking

Shettima Yerima said the forum did not expect what it saw from the emergence of Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as presidential candidates

According to Yerima, both parties should look inwards and ensure the appointment of youths as their vice-presidential candidates for the 2023 election

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum's national president, Shettima Yerima has said that the outcomes of both Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries were disappointing.

Shettima, while speaking with Legit.ng said they were disappointed because their campaign has always been about a presidential candidate from the youth constituency.

The emergence of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu as 2023 presidential candidate for PDP and APC remains a shock to Arewa youths. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

According to him members of the youth group were shocked following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu as 2023 presidential candidates for PDP and APC respectively.

He said:

“In all honesty, a lot of us did not expect what we saw. From both major political parties, you can see what they have produced. My advocacy has been that we need younger elements to come to the fore and contest for the office of the president.

"However, things have turned out this way. And now that it has happened, we need to look forward to what we can do to keep our hope alive. Sometimes, what you ask for might not be what you get. That is life."

"You might not get it exactly how you want it, but hopefully, one day, it will work. We have accepted this without grudges because that is how it was designed to be. That is the will of God."

Yerima charges parties to choose youths as running mates

He appealed to political parties to look inwards and pick young people from among them as against going for older people.

He urged the parties to be fair enough to the younger elements which, he said was their constituency.

He said:

“They should look inwards because there are other young men who have contested in those major political parties. Let them also be considered as running mates to those who emerged.

"This will make young people have a sense of belonging. We are hopeful that things will turn out positive in the favour of young people with regard to running mates."

Recall that while PDP picked Atiku Abubakar as its flagbearer, the APC picked Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its candidate.

Peter Obi on the other hand was picked by the Labour Party, LP as its flagbearer. The New Nigerian Peoples Party now has Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as its presidential candidate.

Legit.ng observed that it was a tough battle for both the APC and the PDP to pick their respective candidates.

