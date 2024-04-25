A young man has shared a compilation video showing when he started building his house till the moment he finished it

The 23-year-old man showcased his beautiful bungalow and expressed his excitement over making his mother proud

The house owner also shared a video from the opening party which showed him spraying money on his parents

A Nigerian man has shared his joy online after completing his luxurious bungalow at 23 years old.

While sharing his excitement via the TikTok app, he happily noted that he made his mother proud.

Young man displays his fine bungalow

The resilient man identified on the platform as @iam_ifywise shared a video showcasing when he started building the house until he finished it.

He also revealed how the interior design was taken care of and when he started buying properties for the house.

At the end of the clip, he captured the house opening party and the wads of money sprayed during the occasion.

He wrote:

“Just say congrats made mom proud at 23 claim yours you sef nor small.”

Reactions as 23-year-old man completes bungalow

Netizens on TikTok flooded the comments section of the video with congratulatory messages.

Some ladies however seized the opportunity to shoot their shots at the young man after watching the video.

Official Moses D ZionBTC said:

“Congrats bro, I tap from dis wonderful blessing's I never buy land or anything Lord almighty see me through I believe in dis yr 2024 I must be congratulated by the special grace of Lord Jesus amen.”

@sylviaasad said:

"I am ready to marry you please do you need wife?"

@sarahojukwuss said:

"U get woman or u want one?"

Dynast_y2 reacted:

“Congratulations boss just dey add all this house to favorites and I never get land God please help me this 2024 B.O.B.”

Tare reacted:

“Congratulations dear I tap from this in case you are looking for wife am right here.”

Zillion said:

“Congratulations brother man I pray mine congratulations done soon I am almost done but we still believe on God because it's not easy.”

@ogmandela23 reacted:

“Congratulations bro, I believe I will build my own this year AMEN.”

IRENIMOFE said:

“Congratulations I tap from this Grace.”

Source: Legit.ng