David Umahi of Ebonyi, the governor of Ebonyi, on Wednesday, June 15, suspended Orlando Nweze, the state's commissioner for finance and economic development.

According to a statement conveying Governor Umahi's decision, the suspension was prompted by the commissioner's “inability to discharge his duties effectively”.

The notice was signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, The Nation reports.

The governor directed Nweze to hand over all government property in his possession to the permanent secretary of the ministry before the close of work on Wednesday.

The statement read in part:

“Please, ensure strict compliance to this directive.”

