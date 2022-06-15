Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state has cited the spirit of sportsmanship as his reason for rejecting Labour Party in the state

Umahi made the disclosure in a statement signed by his special assistant on media and publicity on Tuesday, June 14

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has said that his rejection of Labour Party in the state was done in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Governor Umahi spoke at a stakeholder meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, June 14.

Governor David Umahi at a stakeholders meeting Source: Governor David Nweze Umahi

Source: Facebook

Umahi stated that his decision was to emphasise his earlier position to support the winner of the APC presidential primary election, Bola Tinubu.

According to Leadership, this was disclosed in a statement signed by his special assistance on media and publicity, Francis Nweze.

The statement added that by all standards, the governor stressed his determination to keep with his earlier statement of supporting the ruling party’s standard bearer.

He said,

It is pertinent to observe that if anyone wants the support and vote of Ebonyians, let such person switch to the APC, as Ebonyi State under the leadership of Governor David Umahi, is an APC state and as such, don’t play double standard, knowing that it is difficult and near impossible to be kissing and vomiting at the same time.”

Umahi will not step on the people's right - Aides

The statement further emphasised that Umahi understands the freedom of choice of candidates that every citizen has and will not step on the people’s rights.

The general public is encouraged to see it from the lens of obedience to the supremacy of the political party.

The insinuations in some quarters suggesting that the Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Umahi has specifically asked Ebonyi People not to vote for a particular candidate in the 2023 presidential election was not just twisted but was also misleading.

However, you would recall that while making his speech during the just concluded presidential primary at the Eagle Square, Abuja, Governor Umahi did promise to abide by the outcome of the election by supporting whoever eventually becomes the standard bearer of the party.”

