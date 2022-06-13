On Saturday, July 18, the people of Ekiti state will be trooping out to vote for the next person to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The poll is one of the two governorship elections that will be conducted in 2022 (the second is Osun) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The ruling APC, PDP and SDP are set to slug it out at the June 18 guber election in Ekiti state. Photo credit: @iyorchiayu, @OfficialAPCNg

The Ekiti governorship poll will provide clues regarding what to expect in the Osun election and the 2023 general elections.

Ahead of the election, Legit.ng takes a look at the 36 states of the federation and the parties that are in charge there.

At the moment, the ruling APC is in control of 22 states including Ekiti while the opposition PDP is in charge of 13. The remaining state, Anambra, is controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Abia - PDP Adamawa - PDP Akwa Ibom - PDP Anambra - APGA Bauchi - PDP Bayelsa - PDP Benue - PDP Borno - APC Cross River - APC Delta - PDP Ebonyi - APC Edo - PDP Ekiti - APC Enugu - PDP Gombe - APC Imo - APC Jigawa - APC Kaduna - APC Kano - APC Katsina - APC Kebbi - APC Kogi - APC Kwara - APC Lagos - APC Nasarawa - APC Niger - APC Ogun - APC Ondo - APC Osun - APC Oyo - PDP Plateau - APC Rivers - PDP Sokoto - PDP Taraba - PDP Yobe - APC Zamfara - APC

