Full List of States Controlled by APC and PDP ahead of Ekiti 2022 Governorship Election
Politics

by  Nurudeen Lawal

On Saturday, July 18, the people of Ekiti state will be trooping out to vote for the next person to succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The poll is one of the two governorship elections that will be conducted in 2022 (the second is Osun) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ekiti Governorship Election/Ekiti 2022/APC/PDP
The ruling APC, PDP and SDP are set to slug it out at the June 18 guber election in Ekiti state. Photo credit: @iyorchiayu, @OfficialAPCNg
Source: Twitter

The Ekiti governorship poll will provide clues regarding what to expect in the Osun election and the 2023 general elections.

Ahead of the election, Legit.ng takes a look at the 36 states of the federation and the parties that are in charge there.

At the moment, the ruling APC is in control of 22 states including Ekiti while the opposition PDP is in charge of 13. The remaining state, Anambra, is controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

  1. Abia - PDP
  2. Adamawa - PDP
  3. Akwa Ibom - PDP
  4. Anambra - APGA
  5. Bauchi - PDP
  6. Bayelsa - PDP
  7. Benue - PDP
  8. Borno - APC
  9. Cross River - APC
  10. Delta - PDP
  11. Ebonyi - APC
  12. Edo - PDP
  13. Ekiti - APC
  14. Enugu - PDP
  15. Gombe - APC
  16. Imo - APC
  17. Jigawa - APC
  18. Kaduna - APC
  19. Kano - APC
  20. Katsina - APC
  21. Kebbi - APC
  22. Kogi - APC
  23. Kwara - APC
  24. Lagos - APC
  25. Nasarawa - APC
  26. Niger - APC
  27. Ogun - APC
  28. Ondo - APC
  29. Osun - APC
  30. Oyo - PDP
  31. Plateau - APC
  32. Rivers - PDP
  33. Sokoto - PDP
  34. Taraba - PDP
  35. Yobe - APC
  36. Zamfara - APC

Ekiti 2022: PDP chieftain predicts victory for Segun Oni

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, Yemi Arokodare, predicted victory for the Social Democratic Party (SDP)'s candidate, Segun Oni, in the June 18 governorship election.

Arokodare, who insisted the PDP has no chance of winning the election, said the contest would be between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the SDP, which he described as the third force.

The former House of Representatives member, in a statement issued on Monday, June 6, lamented that the PDP may be off to a poor start in 2023 with a defeat in Ekiti.

Ekiti 2022: 541 trained observers to monitor governorship election across 16 LGAs

Meanwhile, no fewer than 541 citizen observers have been confirmed by Yiaga Africa to monitor and observe the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in Ekiti.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 12, Yiaga Africa said it deployed its cohort of 41 master trainers across 16 LGAs to train 541 citizen observers who will be deployed to observe and report the Saturday, June 18 gubernatorial polls in the state.

The organisation has also urged citizen observers to imbibe the core value of integrity, accountability, and transparency during their responsibility as election observers ahead of the governorship election.

