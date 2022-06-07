Political parties, as well as aspirants and the good people of Ekiti state are getting ready for the June 18 governorship election in the state

In a twist, a PDP chieftain disclosed victory is sure for Segun oni, the SDP governorship candidate

According to Yemi Arokodare, Nigeria's main opposition party made the costly mistake of trading the opportunity of fielding Oni as its party flagbearer for the election

A report by The Nation indicates that a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state Yemi Arokodare has predicted victory for the Social Democratic Party (SDP)'s candidate, Segun Oni, in the June 18 governorship election.

Arokodare, who insisted the PDP has no chance of winning the election, said the contest would be between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the SDP, which he described as the third force.

The former House of Representatives member, in a statement issued on Monday, June 6, lamented that the PDP may be off to a poor start in 2023 with a defeat in Ekiti.

PDP chief predicts victory for Oni ahead of the Ekiti 2022 election. Photo credit: Chief Olusegun A. Oni

Source: Facebook

Yemi Arokodare's position explained

He, however, said the party leadership should blame those who ‘traded the opportunity to field a popular, formidable and sellable candidate, with the pedigree to win the governorship election with ease’.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Arokodare, however, urged the Senator Iyorcha Ayu-led leadership to apply wisdom in its approach to the poll because of the prospect of winning the 2023 presidential poll in the state.

He said:

“The June 18 election is now a straight fight between the APC and SDP, and Chief Segun Oni is obviously the people’s choice, the candidate to beat and the most formidable in the race.

“Ekiti was a low hanging fruit for the PDP with Chief Segun Oni, but some persons gambled away that beautiful opportunity because of ego and greed. Today, the reality is dawning on everybody that the PDP is down and out of Ekiti 2022. If you visit any part of Ekiti, it is the shout of Segun Oni, the singing of Ekiti Koya, Oto gee (Ekiti Seeks Liberation, Enough is Enough) and the mentioning of the SDP; it is sad that the PDP has made a costly mistake.”

Ex-governor Segun Oni finally announces new party after dumping PDP

Legit.ng previously reported that the former governor of Ekiti state announced his defection to SDP to contest the June 18 governorship election.

He made the announcement while featuring on a local programme aired on a Voice 89.9 FM.

According to Oni, his decision to contest on the platform of the SDP was a result of the continued call by Ekiti people who asked him to join any of the registered parties to deliver them from vestiges of poverty, insecurity and other manifestations of misrule.

Ekiti 2022: Yiaga Africa trains, deploys observers across all 16 LGAs

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa says it has trained and deployed its observation team across the 16 local government areas in Ekiti state.

No fewer than 24 observers were certified to oversee the pre-electoral and electoral proceedings of the gubernatorial elections in the state.

According to Yiaga, the involvement of women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) is crucial in the observation of the electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng