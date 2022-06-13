With barely a week left to the 2022 gubernatorial elections in Ekiti state, preparations are being intensified from different channels of the pre-election process

Yiaga Africa, an election observation group says it has trained 541 citizen observers billed to monitor the entire stages of the election in Ekiti

These observers are expected to be deployed to all the 16 local government areas of the state to monitor and observe the governorship polls

Ekiti, Ado - No fewer than 541 citizen observers have been confirmed by Yiaga Africa to monitor an observe the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in Ekiti, Legit.ng

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 12, Yiaga Africa said it deployed its cohort of 41 master trainers across 16 LGAs to train 541 citizen observers who will be deployed to observe and report the Saturday, June 18 gubernatorial polls in the state.

Citizen observers in training session with one of the master trainer in Ekiti. Photo: Yiaga Africa

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa has urged citizen observers to imbibe the core value of integrity, accountability, and transparency during their responsibility as election observers ahead of the Ekiti State Governorship election.

Board member of Yiaga Africa’s Watching The Vote (WTV), Ezenwa Nwagwu made this known during his visit to various election day observation training centers across 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

Stay true to integrity, accountability and transparency - Enzenwa to observers

However, while visiting some of the centers to provide moral support to the team, Ezenwa lauded the effort of the Trainers and the dedication of citizen observers.

He said while the citizen observers are ambassadors of Yiaga Africa because they represent the organization, their role as election observers are in a bid for them to contribute their own quota towards promoting credible election in Ekiti State.

He said:

“When you get to the polling unit on election day, the core value of integrity is the principal thing, its number one”.

Ezenwa also noted that on election day observers may be tempted with financial inducement but warned that they must remain honest and ensure they protect their own integrity and that of Yiaga Africa.

According to him, citizen observers must be security conscious as their lives are valuable, saying “while your election observation reports are precious and important to promoting credible elections, you must be conscious of your polling units and remain safe”.

