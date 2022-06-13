The Peoples Democratic Party has been described as a party that harbour cheats and dishonest people

The accusation against Nigeria's major opposition party was made by a former governor of Ekiti state

Segun Oni said he left his former party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) because the PDP showcased a high level of dishonesty at the party's last primary election in the state

A former governor of Ekiti state, Segun Oni, has opened up about leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking during a debate organised by Channels Television, the former PDP chieftain accused the party of harbouring cheats.

Segun Oni said has said that PDP is full of politicians who are cheats. Photo: Segun Oni

Reacting to a question about being notorious for his frequent defection from one party to the other, Oni said his decision to decamp from the PDP was not borne out of desperation.

Oni left the PDP for SDP on February 5, five days after he lost the party's governorship primary election in Ekiti state to Bisi Kolawale - Ayo Fayose's preferred candidate.

Speaking during the debate, the former governor said the PDP showcased a high level of dishonesty at the party's last primary election in the state.

His words:

“I do not like cheating. I don’t cheating and don’t like people to cheat. If I see a party that has no respect for its own rules, I see it as not my type of party.

“I contested the PDP primary and it was supposed to be a secret ballot and the world saw how it became open to the extent that one man was being shown every ballot.

He added that he believes that if the party means business, it should have said no and in turn serve as an inspiration to many Nigerians.

Oni state:

“I detest cheating and don’t collaborate with cheats.”

