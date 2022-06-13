The killing of a staunch All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter Tope Ajayi caused fear among residents of Ado-Ekiti

The residents were said to have been apprehensive over a possible reprisal attack after a clash between members of the APC and the Social Democratic Party

According to sources, the security operatives including the Police, and the Nigerian Army were already stationed in the area to restore peace and calm

On Sunday, June 12, fear engulfed the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state's capital city over the killing of a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tope Ajayi.

Daily Trust reports that there is growing tension and confusion in the city over the fear of reprisal attacks following the killing of Ajayi, a member of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

A staunch member of the APC in Ekiti state has been killed during a clash with SDP members. Photo: Kayode Fayemi

Sources said the RTEAN member was shot and killed in Itaji Ekiti during a clash between some supporters of the APC and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

It was gathered that members of the two political party groups had confronted each other leading to a clash and the death of Ajayi.

Residents remain indoors over fear of repraisal

Sources further noted that residents in the area have remained indoors for fear of being caught up in the brawl between the two parties' supporters.

According to the sources, the streets of Ado-Ekiti have remained deserted with men and officers of the Nigerian Army, police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) mobilised to some flashpoints in the state.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson for the police in Ekiti, Sunday Abutu, said officers of the force have been able to quell the crisis.

Abutu noted that peace and calm have been restored in Ado metropolis, after the early morning crisis.

His words:

“Concerning what has been happening in the political scene, the CP has ordered investigations into reported cases of shooting and disruption and we are assuring you that those found guilty will be severely dealt with."

