Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi has declared that the result of the coming governorship election in Ekiti state has already been decided

According him, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in state will win the election

Going further, the general overseer of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry Worldwide, said the people of the state can start rejoicing because the man chosen for them is a good man

Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi of King of Kings Deliverance Ministry, Ebonyi state has revealed the name of the winner of June 2018 governorship election in Ekiti state.

According to the Ebonyi State-born prophet result of the election has been decided already in the realm of the spirit.

Prophet Chukwudi has revealed the name of the winner of June 2018 governorship election in Ekiti. Photo: Thankgod Ofoelue

Source: UGC

Chukwudi who made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng, on Saturday, June 4, categorically stated that Governor Fayemi will be handing over to Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Praise the Lord, Ekiti people, praise the Lord because He has chosen a good man to rule over you.

"Praise the Lord, because it will be a smooth transition from Mr Kayode Fayemi to Biodun Oyebanji. God said I should tell you that he has found favour in the sight of Fayemi, and whoever he has presented, he shall find favour in his sight too. So, APC will rejoice again in Ekiti state.

"The elections have been concluded already. The winners should prepare to do thanksgiving because its only the song of victory they shall hear that day."

PDP presidency: Again, Prophet Emmanuel Chukwudi says God told him Atiku will win in 2023

In another development, Chukwudi insisted that 2023 presidency belongs to no other person than Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

"It is true that there has been a lot of gang up and conspiracy to stop the plan of God on his life, but the Lord told me that no matter how many times they try, they will continue to fail. The first revelation I had that Atiku is going to be President was on November 22, 2015.

"This was after I received revelation that Buhari will be President in 2011, I was told that Buhari will rule from 2015, and Atiku will succeed him in 2019.

"Everybody knows that Atiku defeated Buhari in 2019, but there was a very clear case of manipulation then, and Buhari denied him power, despite the word of God over his life.

Source: Legit.ng