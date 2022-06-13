During a meeting with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) Babagana Kingibe said the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer will be Nigeria's next president.

Kingibe, in a video shared via Twitter by Tinubu Support Group (TSG) told Tinubu that God will reward him with the presidency in 2023 for all his efforts, sacrifices, and contributions.

The former SGF told that Tinubu will move from being the Asiwaju of Lagos to the Asiwaju of Nigeria.

Speaking directly to the former Lagos governor, Kingibe stated: "Eyin lo kan" (you’re the next).

He added:

“You will move from Jagaba of Borgu to Jagaba of Nigeria; from Asiwaju of Lagos to Asiwaju of Nigeria. For all your sacrifices, for all your effort, God will reward you this time.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng