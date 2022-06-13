Alhaja Shifau Ayinla Alanamu, an old Muslim woman, got a very important visit on Sunday, June 12

Alanamu was visited by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he learnt that she prayed for him all night for his victory during the APC primary

In a video shared via Facebook on Sunday, Tinubu was seen also praying for and blessing the aged woman

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a man who rewards and honours those who support him, especially in his political ambition.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate proved this again when he paid a courtesy visit to Alhaja Shifau Ayinla Alanamu, an elderly Muslim woman who went into all-night prayers to see that Tinubu clinched the party's ticket.

Tinubu paid a visit to Shifau Ayinla Alanamu (Photo: @tsg2023, Joe Igokwe)

Source: Twitter

In a video posted via Facebook Sunday, June 12, by Joe Igbokwe, Tinubu was seen praying that it will be well with the aged woman.

In his prayer, Tinubu was heard saying in the Yoruba language:

"You will never lack anything good and things will be well with you."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng