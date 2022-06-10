Pastor Tunde Bakare has returned to Lagos after his failed bid to clinch the presidential ticket of the ruling APC

Lagos, Nigeria - Despite losing the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), supporters of Pastor Tunde Bakare welcomed him with fanfare at the Lagos airport.

Video of the supporters singing while Pastor Bakare also danced along was posted on Instagram by The Nation.

Pastor Tunde Bakare welcomed by supporters after losing APC presidential ticket. Photo credit: Pastor Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

Some of the supporters of the former APC presidential aspirant were spotted with placards with inscriptions such as, "The Audacious PTB", "We Love You", "Thank You, Nigerian Dream Alive", etc.

They also sang joyfully, inspiring the pastor that the presidency is still possible.

APC primary: I’m not stepping down, I want to become next president, Bakare declares

While some aspirants stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the venue of the presidential primary, Pastor Bakare refused to withdraw from the race.

He expressed confidence in becoming Nigeria’s next president.

He said:

“I am not here to step down for anyone. I am here to step up as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

APC presidential primary: Bakare reveals why he sent bulk SMS to delegates

In another report, Pastor Bakare said he sent SMS to delegates because he did not believe in seducing them with money to secure their votes.

"The delegates will vote for whoever they choose. We must stop all these financial inducements. If delegates and citizens allow politicians to take advantage of them, they will visit them around elections and rob their treasury for the next four years. We want to bring change into that order," he said.

APC presidential primary: EFCC will come after some spirants after exercise - Bakare

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Bakare predicted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would go after some of the aspirants that contested in the APC presidential primary.

The founder of the Citadel Global Community Church made the prediction while canvassing for votes from the delegates.

“Many of these contestants, time will tell. The EFCC will soon be after them," he said.

Source: Legit.ng