Amid gale of withdrawal for the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has vowed to transform Nigeria if elected.

Legit.ng reports that unlike other candidates, he did not step down for any candidate as he expressed confidence in becoming Nigeria’s next president.

Before his speech, he called for one-minute silence for victims of the Owo terrorist attack.

He said:

“I am not here to step down for anyone. I am here to step up as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Bakare also said he would develop Nigeria like a genius.

Selected members of APC have gathered to vote on Tuesday, June 7, in key primaries to choose a candidate for next year’s election to replace the President Muhammadu Buhari.

More than 2,300 APC delegates will select a candidate to face 75-year-old Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party among others in the February 25 presidential ballot.

Buhari, who is stepping down after the two terms he is allowed in the constitution, arrived at the Eagle Square convention centre early in the evening before voting was to start.

The Nigerian leader has spent days leading up to the convention in negotiations with the APC’s leaders seeking unity over a party candidate.

APC party chairman Abdullahi Adamu said the fate of the party depends on "what we do here. We cannot go into the general election next year without putting our house together.”

Part of the APC’s debate over candidates relates to “zoning” – an unofficial agreement among political elites that Nigeria’s presidency should rotate between those from the predominantly Christian south and those from the largely Muslim north.

After northern Buhari, observers expected the presidency to go to a candidate from the south.

Source: Legit.ng