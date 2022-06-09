Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has revealed that he did not believe in seducing delegates with money to secure their votes

Bakare was an aspirant in the just concluded APC presidential primary election which took place at Eagle's Square in Abuja

The cleric scored zero vote at the special convention of the ruling party, which produced Bola Tinubu as the party's presidential flag bearer in the 2023 elections

Senior Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has said he sent SMS to delegates because he did not believe in seducing them with money to secure their votes.

Bakare was a presidential aspirant in the just concluded special convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate of the ruling party, scored zero vote.

Tunde Bakare in a photoshoot Source: Pastor Tunde Bakare

Source: Facebook

The cleric was not part of the 13 aspirants cleared by the screening committee of the APC to contest the primary, but he said he sold himself to the delegates through bulk SMS.

Bakare revealed this before the convention took off.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He added that the leadership of the APC did not reach out to him on consensus and stepping down.

The delegates will vote for whoever they choose. We must stop all these financial inducements. If delegates and citizens allow politicians to take advantage of them, they will visit them around elections and rob their treasury for the next four years. We want to bring change into that order.

I did not have any communication from the party and I would not get information from television because “I went to the secretariat and paid my fees. You cleared me. Whether I am disqualified nobody has said that, and nobody has said ‘will you step down?

I carry grace, favour and God-factor. Give me an opportunity to speak to the delegates and let’s see what will happen. I will be the 16th president, and when that time comes, number 15 must help number 16 because I did a great deal to ensure number 15 is enthroned in this country. I am a man of faith and what I speak is full of faith.”

It Is Burial Time for PDP, Tinubu Declares, Gives Hints to When It Will Happen

Legit.ng reports that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has declared that the opposition PDP is about to be buried.

Going further, the newly elected presidential candidate of the ruling party gave a new name to the PDP.

Bola Tinubu while delivering his acceptance speech labeled the PDP as the Poverty Development Party.

APC Primary: At Last, Buhari Speaks His Mind On Tinubu's Emergence, Tells APC Leadership What To Do

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged APC leadership to give Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the needed support ahead of 2023.

In a statement the president noted that unity and full support for Tinubu is the best way forward for the APC.

The president added that the APC is the party that can deliver on the promise to make Nigerians achieve their collective dreams.

Source: Legit.ng