DEVELOPING: List of APC Presidential Aspirants Who Have Stepped Down for Tinubu
Ahead of the voting at the ongoing presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some leading aspirants have stepped down for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Here is the list of the aspirants who have stepped down so far:
- Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti)
- Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa)
- Senator Ibikunle Amosun
- Senator Ajayi Borrofice
- Dimeji Bankole
- Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs
