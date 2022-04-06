One of the leading opposition parties in Nigeria, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) said it has given 35% allocation to youths, women and persons with disabilities for the party's elective and appointive positions ahead of the 2023 general election.

Legit.ng reports that this was disclosed on Wednesday, April 6, by the party's national director of communications and programmes, Barr. Ifenla Oligbinde.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has pledged to sponsor 300 Nigerian Youths for House Reps. Credit: Ifenla Oligbinde.

He said that the ADCNEWTRYBE, one of the learning platforms of the party launched #300Spartans which is aimed at shortlisting, screening, selecting and sponsoring 300 Nigerian youths who have the capacity, credibility and character to be responsible leaders in society.

Oligbinde noted:

"Nigerian youths can now enjoy double benefit through the African Democratic Congress. Not only do youths, women and Persons With Disabilities (PWD) have free forms in line with the party's mainstreaming policies, the #300Spartans project will also create an avenue where a uniform number of credible and capable youths with enough grassroots experience can win seats at the House of Representatives.

"We already have NGOs, CSOs, companies and individuals who are willing to partner with us for this project. We will raise over N10billion to fund these #300Spartans for their campaign and electioneering activities. Nigerians have been waiting for such an opportunity like this to invest in a credible alternative, and we have created such a platform through the ADCNEWTRYBE."

Nigerians in the Diaspora will benefit from the opportunity

He added that the platform also creates an opportunity for the youths, women, persons with disabilities and Nigerians in the Diaspora.

The ADC chieftain stated that the platform would conduct screening at the regional level, saying that they already speaking to people of moral and social standing in the country to serve as the screening panelists.

He further stressed:

"This opportunity is open to youths, women, persons with disabilities and Nigerians in the diaspora. We would also conduct screening at the regional level. We are already speaking to people of moral and social standing in the country to serve as our screening panelists. It would be an open and transparent process and no one would be left behind.

"The party is expecting over 500,000 applications from interested Aspirants, as well as Volunteers who want to work in different departments of the project. To volunteer, click on https://forms.gle/TPXgCEGvhwQKYGuR9. To apply, https://forms.gle/aZLYYN6VbmRo3nkw6

Civil society groups say Atiku is too old to lead Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that some civil society organisations declared that they would not support any aged candidate for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

It was reported that they spoke against the backdrop of the declaration of former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who declared to contest for the presidency under the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming elections.

The convener, Coalition in Defence of Nigerian Democracy, Dare-Ariyo Atoye said that Nigeria could not afford to have a repeat of the Muhammadu Buhari-led regime by voting Abubakar come 2023.

