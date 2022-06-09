The ambition of Kingsley Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has ended following the victory of Dumebi Kachikwu at the primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

At the end of the presidential primary of the APC conducted in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Wednesday, June 8, Kachikwu, the younger brother of Ibe Kachikwu, the former minister of state for petroleum resources, floored Moghalu and eight other aspirants, Premium Times reports.

Dumebi is the younger brother of Ibe Kachikwu, a former minister of state for petroleum resources (Photo: Dumebi Kachikwu)

Source: UGC

The ADC candidate polled polling 977 votes, while Moghalu claimed 589 votes as announced by organisers of the primary, Channels TV added.

Before his emergence, Kachikwu had told delegates:

“I am here to offer myself to you not because I am better than anybody here, but because I care about the future of our country.

“I offer myself because God has given me the main recognition to stand side-by-side with Atiku, Tinubu and to send them into retirement."

With the status of Kachikwu, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar may find things really tough during the coming presidential elecion.

