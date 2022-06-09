President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential flagbearer in the 2023 elections

Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, June 8, in Abuja

The president also thanked the delegates and noted they made the right decision while calling for their unity in the forthcoming polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

On Wednesday, June 8, in a statement shared on Facebook by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said Tinubu has the party's unwavering support.

Buhari congratulates Tinubu on victory. Photo credit: Garba Shehu

Source: Facebook

He said:

"Having emerged victorious he has our full and unwavering support."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Buhari thanked APC delegates

Buhari also thanked the over 2,000 APC delegates for making the right decision leading to the emergence of our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The president affirmed:

"Now our party must unite behind our candidate to achieve victory at the 2023 elections so that our government will continue to secure our communities, grow our economy and continue the fight against corruption.

"During the Primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

"In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us."

The president also asked the members and major stakeholders of the APC to unite behind its presidential flagbearer in the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Channels TV report added.

2023 presidency: The real reason why I contested against Tinubu, Lawan reveals

The former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu floored Ahmed Lawan and vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and other top contenders, who emerged as the presidential candidate of the ruling.

APC After sending his congratulatory message to the national leader of the party, the president of the Senate, Lawan revealed the real reason why he contested against Tinubu.

Earlier, Lawan on Wednesday noted that the emergence of Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC had reassured his party of winning the 2023 presidential poll.

APC primaries: It was a well-deserved victory, MC Oluomo congratulates Bola Tinubu, shows off dance moves

MC Oluomo had sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu over his victory in the APC presidential primaries.

The former Lagos state NURTW chairman said the APC chieftain had proven his credentials with his hard work and commitment.

Sending him good wishes ahead of the 2023 elections, Oluomo noted that Tinubu’s victory at the primary was well-deserved.

Source: Legit.ng