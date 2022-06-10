VP Osinbajo continues to get solidarity messages from his friends, associates, and supporters days after the APC presidential primary

A group, Voice of Nigerian Youth initiative, has declared that despite the outcome of the exercise, Osinbajo remains their winner

The youth group also lamented that the result of the primary election has set Nigeria backward by ten years

FCT, Abuja - The Voice of Nigerian Youth initiative has released a statement days after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries saying regardless of the outcome of the exercise, Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a winner

In a statement signed by the co-Founder of the initiative, Mrs. Temi Okesanjo, and sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 10, the young Nigerians expressed their heartfelt conviction that the vice president won because they believed in his leadership and the hope he inspires.

VP Osinbajo continues to get accolades for his courage to challenge the status quo in Nigeria's hegemonic political terrain. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

Part of the statement read:

“It is our firm belief that regardless of the outcome of your party primaries, you are a winner. You won because the Nigerian youths believe in your leadership and the joy that comes with the hope you bring, the hope many had lost before now.

“You won because those who hijacked and controlled the process altered what would have been a voluntary embrace of change. You won because we will continue to look up to you for answers even as we do not see clearly when you will be crowned to give these answers.

“They say people shouldn't have what they didn't fight for, but the ones who couldn't be induced didn't get a chance to vote. We didn't let you down, they know we wouldn't is why it was mandatory to hijack the initial process of voting our next president

“You come with a different sense of capacity to change, the change that has been disbelieved and misunderstood by the people. We are sad that the hijack of the process may have taken us 10 years backward, but we are happy because we fought a good fight and we still have you with us.

“We hope that you will continue to give yourself to this country the way you have done relentlessly, knowing we need you. Your person and strength of character is almost unbelievable. You are so high up, yet gifted with a common touch that resonates with everyone.

“You have taught us one of the most important lessons of life: to stand firm in spite of the many contrived and obstructing plots. We urge you to go on because of our future and the future of our children. Remember you won and the delay that the outcome has imposed is only temporary.”

Dolapo Osinbajo hails vice president, says she is proud of him

Dolapo, the wife of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has hailed her husband, days after he lost APC primary election to a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Writing on her official Instagram page, Mrs. Osinbajo called her husband's traditional and pet names in solidarity with him.

The post by the vice president's wife attracted over 22,000 likes by Nigerians, while many also commented on the post.

Tinubu visits Osinbajo days after APC presidential primaries

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday evening, June 9 visited VP Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The visit occured a few hours after VP Osinbajo congratulated Tinubu for his victory at the just concluded APC presidential primary election and pledged to work with him to emerge victorious in the general election.

During the visit, Tinubu was said to have dismissed insinuations that he was at loggerheads with the vice president.

Source: Legit.ng