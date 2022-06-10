Dolapo Osinbajo has celebrated her husband Yemi Osinbajo after he lost the APC presidential primary election

The APC primaries which took place at the Eagle Square Abuja produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer.

Osinbajo came third in the election behind the immediate past minister for transportation, Chibuike Amaechi

Aso Rock - Dolapo, the wife of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has hailed her husband, days after he lost the presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to a former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Writing on her official Instagram page, Mrs. Osinbajo called her husband's traditional and pet names in solidarity with him.

VP Osinbajo's supporters have backed him religiously despite his loss at the APC primaries. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Her words:

“Oluyemi, Oluleke, Omoluabi, Omo oko, Oninu ire, Oniwa pele, Oniwa tutu, Ologbon, Olododo, Alaanu. I'm proud of you!”

The post by the vice president's wife attracted over 22,000 likes by Nigerians, while many also commented on the post.

Maryam Uwais, the current Special Advisor to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, wrote:

“So many are lined up behind you, Your Excellency, in this 'so proud' matter!”

Osinbajo's supporter declares support for Peter Obi after VP's loss at APC primary

Meanwhile, a famous supporter of VP Osinbajo has declared support for Peter Obi after the loss of the vice president at the APC primary.

Jack Obinyan tweeted in support of the Labour Party presidential candidate days after Osinbajo lost the ruling party's presidential contest.

Tinubu visits Osinbajo days after APC presidential primaries

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday evening, June 9 visited VP Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

The visit occured a few hours after VP Osinbajo congratulated Tinubu for his victory at the just concluded APC presidential primary election and pledged to work with him to emerge victorious in the general election.

During the visit, Tinubu was said to have dismissed insinuations that he was at loggerheads with the vice president.

APC presidential primary: Osinbajo’s campaign spokesperson hails Tinubu

On his part, Richard Akinnola, the spokesman of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, has congratulated Tinubu on his victory at the APC presidential primary.

Akinnola in a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 8, congratulated Tinubu and described him as the presumed winner of the election.

He also stated that he has no regrets working for VP Osinbajo.

Source: Legit.ng