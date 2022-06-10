FCT, Abuja - The national working committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its national chairman, Senator Adamu Abdullahi has pledged its complete allegiance to the party presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in ensuring that he becomes president.

This was made known in a statement made available to Legit.ng by Tinubu’s spokesperson on Friday, June 10.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu and his NWC team gave their utmost allegiance to the party flag bearer, Bola Tinubu: Photo: APC

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, Senator Adamu made the pledge when he and his team visited the APC stalwart to congratulate him for emerging as the flag bearer of the party.

While congratulating the Tinubu, stated that he and his team will go the length and breadth of the country to ensure he becomes the next president of Nigeria.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“You have come a long way; you have seen it all. I can tell you that we have a commitment beyond description, a commitment to deliver you as president. Our party has spoken loud and clear, and delivering the will of the people, our delegates have given you the mandate to lead.

“We are all now your soldiers. We will follow you to the nooks and crannies of this country. We will not rest on your oars until we have delivered you as president.”

Tinubu calls senator Adamu family

Tinubu in a show of appreciation to the APC chairman and members of the national working committee said he was honoured by the visit as he described the entire team as his family.

He said:

“I want to thank every one of you individually and collectively. You have formed a very dynamic team in a short period of time. You have sent jitters to other parties that our party remains united and you must continue to live up to expectations.

“Today, as I have done throughout my campaign, I assure you that I am ready to reciprocate and vindicate our efforts in making the ultimate sacrifice: relentless public service to our beloved nation.

“We have begun a new story of greatness, prosperity in the history of our nation. You helped me to complete the introduction, we must now work together to etch the substance of the book itself. Our book will not be complete until you have delivered me as president.”

Asiwaju described the APC chairman as a straight forward, focused and courageous man who he worked together with as a fellow-governor in the Class of 1999 Governors of which he said he was the youngest.

He said:

“I thank you and I reiterate my commitment to the greatness of our party. We must work together, we must not let our enemies who want to divide us succeed. We must not allow it. Almighty Allah will crown our work with success as we embark on the journey to a greater Nigeria.”

Tinubu speaks on choice of running mate after meeting Buhari

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said he already has the choice of his running mate in his pocket book.

Tinubu made this known after meeting President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 9.

The national leader of the ruling APC also hailed the president for the role he played in the success of the party's national convention.

Source: Legit.ng