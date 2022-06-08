After being announced as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential primary, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed gave an acceptance speech.

In his speech made available to Legit.ng, the APC presidential flagbearer thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his good leadership and expressed gratitude to VP Yemi Osinbajo for the good support so far.

Turning to the legislature, Jagaban said he would have been annoyed that Senate President Ahmad Lawan contested against him but noted that it is over now that he can leak his wounds.

Tinubu gives his acceptance speech after a landslide victory

Going over to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tinubu described the opposition political platform as Poverty Development Party (PDP) which, according to him is known for 16-year failure and wastefulness.

Read his full speech below:

“Today is another historic day and it is thanks to God almighty that you are living healthy to witness it, to be part of it, to be your calling, to be your arrangement.

“We all, not only as a party, it has gone beyond partisan idea now. It is yours as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. You put it together and you have even gracious and humble from the beginning. We are very grateful to you.

The vice president, a very good and supportive pillar, a good assistant to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo GCON, we thank you for this steady and good support to our president.

“To you, the legislature, the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, I would have been a little upset because you competed with me but that is over now since you can easily leak your wounds. It doesn’t take away from thanking you for the past cooperation and cool-headedness to build our country. You have helped in steering the ship of the nation and with your colleagues in the Senate, history is written and will be kind to you.

“And to my brother, Hakeem Gbajabiamila, the sparkling speaker, I credit you. The Gbajabiamilas of Lagos has been part of the history of this country and you will not be forgotten.

“To the chairman of our party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, it appeared some weeks back that some newspapers and many people were ready to write the obituary of this party. We put together and pulled ourselves as a cat with nine lives. We thatched the roof, steady the pillars, and became master builders. You came on and worked hard with the collaboration of others and here we are. Shame on those who were already building the coffin of APC. Shame on them.

Our party is alive. They won’t be able to do the convention but here we are, the first convention to choose the. See executives, the governors pulled themselves together, we did break our backs and we are here, very happy and confident and courageous to tell you that the cat that lies down quietly is not a pretension of death but breeding of its energy to devour its enemies. Now we are here, we will roar. We will do it. We will tell Poverty Development Party. They call themselves PDP, 16 years of failures of wastefulness, we day step aside, be buried, and leave the way for us. We will repair our country.

“We are Progressives, we are nation builders. We are not destroyers. We are confident that this nation is back on track”, he stated.

Tinubu also spoke about the growing wave of killings in the country, saying; “We are not the barbaric, blind human beings they think we are. They are setting us against in another. When you were born, you didn’t hear from the womb whether you would be a male or female, Christian or Muslim. You were born to your parents and adopted their religions and you continued.

“The Bible taught us to love your neighbour as you love yourself. It did not say kill your neighbour. It is in the two holy books. Goodness for goodness. Learn to accept mistakes, not from gunshots or the destruction of lives and property because the life you take you cannot bring back, and the hate you spill cannot cure your hunger. We must build a new society and learn to think of a new way of life.

“The competition is now over. Those who did not support me, you have nothing to fear. I hold no grudges. Let us join hands to beat the PDP and beat back their retrogressive understanding of Nigeria. They had 16 years, they depleted our resources and left us with hunger. Let us dig their graves by defeating them in the next election because they are the agents of poverty, terror, violence, and lying.

“I didn’t expect to win, but I won and I must be intoxicated by the victory. What can I do?”

Unbeatable Tinubu floors Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, others, wins APC presidential primary

Recall that Tinubu, on Wednesday emerged as the winner of the APC's presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a stiff contest, the Jagaban himself floored his challengers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others.

From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316.

