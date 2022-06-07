Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid who is known for not being vocal when it comes to political issues is willing to change his ways

The singer during an Instagram live session expressed his readiness to challenge Presidential aspirants to tell citizens what they will be offering them

Wizkid said he never trusted any politician that was why he has been exempting himself but he can't continue that way judging by the situation of things, Nigerians have reacted

Popular singer, Ibrahim Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid is lending his voice to the political situation of Nigeria and fans are loving it.

The singer expressed his readiness to participate in talking to presidential aspirants about their plans for the country.

Wizkid speaks on politics ahead of 2023 elections. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid during an Instagram live session declared that he has always exempted himself at election periods but that is changing now.

According to him:

"Every time when they do this political thing I always exempt myself because I try not to influence people's votes because I don't even trust these guys I don't want to canvass votes for someone to become president if I don't know he's gonna change anything, I wouldn't do that, I always step aside.

Now it's too sad we can't step aside anymore, we need answers, we need conversations the president should speak to the people."

Check the post below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's posts

Social media users have reacted differently to Wizkid's statement on politics.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iamdx2:

"Is time we all have to speak up, the change we are asking for is in our hands .. We can decide for them if we come together as 1 youth."

Mtskincare_spa:

"Machala no disturb your self that President no go speak. He no get wetin to address."

Jojo._ase:

"My fav Olamide left the chat Buhari and Osinbajo na the change we want in the mud."

