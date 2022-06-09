Nigerians are to stay off-work on Monday, June 13, in celebration of the 2022 Democracy Day, the FG has announced

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced the public holiday in a statement released on Thursday, June 9

Aregbesola congratulated Nigerians on this occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at building prosperous nation

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has declared Monday, June 13, as a public holiday, to mark the 2022 Democracy Day celebration.

The minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government in a statement released on Thursday, June 9.

He congratulated Nigerians on this occasion and urged all citizens to support the present administration in its efforts at ensuring a secured, united and prosperous nation.

The statement partly reads:

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united, secured, peaceful and indivisible entity.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity."

Use the new security mobile app, Aregbesola tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Aregbesola urged Nigerians to judiciously put into use the recently unveiled Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alert) Mobile App designed to mitigate security challenges and other disasters.

The minister assured that with the concerted efforts being put in place by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and stabilise the economy, the nation will continue to get better.

FG reveals those responsible for Owo church terror attack

In another report, the federal government has said the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) was behind the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, that led to the death of about 38 persons on Sunday, June 5.

The minister of interior, Aregbesola, disclosed this on Thursday, June 9, while briefing State House reporters after a meeting of the National Security Council.

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

