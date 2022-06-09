As the 2023 general elections draw close, many Nigerians have lamented the difficulty in getting their PVCs within the timeframe provided by INEC

INEC had earlier extended the deadline for online registration for new PVCs from Tuesday, May 31 to Thursday, June 30 but the complaints persist

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate has asked the electoral commission to extend the deadline further

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the voter registration exercise across the country as the deadline for registration of new Permanent Voter Cards draws close.

Obi made the call via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, June 9, stressing that the exercise has been impeded by bureaucratic bottlenecks, especially in the southeast region.

Peter Obi has pleaded with INEC to extend its voters' registration deadline. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor wrote:

“Information reaching me indicate that voter registration across Nigeria, more so in the southeast, is dogged by inertia and bureaucratic bottlenecks. I respectfully call on INEC to facilitate speedy registration of Nigerians to enable them to exercise their voting rights.”

2023: Group says Peter Obi’s presidency will end Biafra agitation

The aegis of the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, based in the United States of America, has said that Obi’s emergence, as the country’s president in 2023, would end secession calls and a spate of insecurity, especially in the southeast.

The group, therefore, called on Nigerians to massively vote for Obi, whose personality and leadership quality the group described as rare in the Nigerian political space.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the group, Prof. Eddy Oparaoji, and seen by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 7.

2023: Group says Peter Obi’s exit will cost PDP 15 million votes

In a related development, the Coalition for Peter Obi’s Presidential Aspiration has commended the former governor of Anambra state for dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party has automatically lost about 15 million votes.

The organisation made its stance known in a statement on Thursday, May 26 issued after the official announcement of Obi’s defection from the PDP to Labour Party.

The group added that Obi, as a decent man, would not play the type of transactional politics going on in the PDP and that was why he was wise to have dumped the party.

Source: Legit.ng