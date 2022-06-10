Nigerians have told the three leading presidential candidates to focus on job creation, stop the free fall of the naira and ease of doing business when they become president

The trio of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Tinubu emerged on the platforms of Labour, APC and PDP platforms and have released their economic plans

According to analysts, Nigerians want a robust economy free from corruption, impunity and waste, saying they are the reason for insecurity in the country

After the successful completion of the party primaries of the three contenders for the office of the President of Nigeria in the 2023 elections, Nigerians have stated what they expect from the next president.

They opined the next president should focus on job creation which they say is the bane of insecurity and corruption in the country.

Nigerians set economic agenda for Peter Obi, Atiku and Tinubu Credit: STEFAN HEUNIS / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to them, the current administration of President Muhammdu Buhari has failed to address the issue of job creation and this has given rise to insecurity and other vices in Nigeria.

The various candidates have told Nigerians what their economic road map for the country will be.

What Tinubu plans for Nigeria

According to a statement signed by his Director of Media and Communication, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu has promised that his team will lead the country to a new era of economic prosperity, peace, security and political stability.

Tinubu planned to improve security by decentralising the policing system of the country and creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs simultaneously.

The former Lagos State governor said he will transform Nigeria into greatness and the pride of Africa, serving as a role model for the black race.

He promised to build an economy that will increase the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to grow quickly at an annual rate of 24 per cent.

However, analysts have faulted the Tinubu plan, calling it unrealistic.

Goddie Ofose, Publisher of the Industry newspaper who spoke with Legit.ng exclusively, said the education plan by Tinubu cannot work because there is nowhere in the world where education is free. He said educational institutions all over the world generate their own funds.

He, however, said that what they should advocate is student loans where the students can obtain these loans and repay after graduation. And to do this, Ofose said, the government has to create enough jobs so these students can get them upon graduation.

He said no Nigerian president has achieved a 24 per cent GDP growth, saying the next president should ensure the ease of doing business by eliminating multiple taxations.

Ofose said:

“Tinubu's agenda is unrealistic. He talked about 24 per cent GDP when no Nigerian president has ever achieved that. I don’t how he is going to achieve that. He is talking about putting more money into education when education across the world, especially tertiary education is capital intensive. It means making tertiary education less expensive.

“Universities should be allowed to generate their funds as they do abroad.”

He also said the Atiku economic agenda is bogus and unspecific.

An Abuja-based activist who did not want his name mentioned also said that the next president of Nigeria should focus on job creation but did not mention any candidate with the best economic plan.

He said:

“What’s important is for the person to create jobs. It will help to reduce the tension, the insecurity and some of the social vices.

“He said the three leading contenders have their different capacities, limitations and gaffs. When you look at their policy direction, manifestoes and some of their campaign messaging, they encompass job creation, wealth creation and tackling Nigeria’s current needs.

He took a swipe at the current administration for lying to Nigerians about job creation, saying that they promised three million jobs every year.

He said available data shows that jobs were not created and failed to achieve this and have refused to accept what the data is saying.

'The Atiku plan, bogus’

Atiku has promised to Break the government monopoly in all infrastructural sectors, including the refineries, rail transportation and power transmission and give private investors a larger role in funding and managing the sectors, thus emulating the benefits accrued in the oil and gas and telecom sectors.

Atiku said.

“Allow the market greater leverage in determining prices. This way we shall eliminate the persistent price distortions occasioned by the current interventionist exchange rate management policy. Government intervention, where absolutely necessary, will be done responsibly and judiciously.”

Peter Obi’s economic agenda

Peter Obi has continuously told Nigerians that he wants to move the country from consumption to production, a claim, many say resonated with Nigeria’s middle class and working class, hence his choice of the Labour Party and the platform to realise those aspirations.

Obi promised to effectively fund the education system in Nigeria, replicating what he did while he was Anambra State governor.

Whoever becomes Nigeria’s next helmsman, Nigerians want a robust economy devoid of corruption.

