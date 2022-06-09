Bola Tinubu has commiserated with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers state over the death of a delegate

The delegate was said to have died from a road crash accident while returning to Rivers from the party's national convention in Abuja with other colleagues

According to Tinubu, the death of the grassroots leader of the APC in such tragic circumstances is saddening

The newly elected 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on Thursday, June 9, expressed shock over the death of one of the party's delegates from Rivers state.

APC delegates from Rivers state were involved in a road traffic accident leading to the death of one of them.

Tinubu has condoled with the Rivers state chapter of the APC over the death of a delegate in a road accident. Photo: Bola Tinubu

In a condolence message signed by the director of media and communication for the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, the former Lagos state governor sympathised with the Rivers chapter of the party over the death of the APC member who was among those returning from the presidential primary in Abuja.

Bayo Onanuga said that Tinubu while commiserating with family members of the deceased and those affected prayed for the repose of the souls of the dead.

He urged the families, the leaders and members of the party in Rivers to bear the loss with fortitude.

The statement reads:

“The Tinubu Campaign Office received with shock the death of Hon. Onimiteim Vincent Samuel, the secretary of our great party, the APC in Akukutoru Local Government Area of Rivers State and others yet to be identified in a vehicular accident on their way from Abuja.

“On behalf of the presidential candidate of our great party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we commiserate with the family and our party leaders in the state."

He added that the death of the grassroots leader of the APC in such tragic circumstances is saddening.

He added:

"We pray for the repose of their souls and urge party members to dedicate themselves to ensure that the victory of our party which they fought for is achieved.”

