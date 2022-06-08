The Peoples Democratic Party has said that the presidential candidate for the ruling party is no match for Atiku Abubakar

The PDP accused Tinubu, APC's 2023 presidential flagbearer of being interested in looting funds belonging to the Nigerian people

According to the PDP, Nigeria's politics is far more complex and beyond that of Lagos state where Tinubu operates with so much pride

Hours after he clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential ticket, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown shades at the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu.

The opposition party stated that Tinubu only succeeded in clinching the APC's number one ticket at "a very great price".

PDP has said that Bola Tinubu of the APC is no match for Atiku Abubakar. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba described the ruling party's presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential election as the moribund, decrepit and crippled acquisition which has since served its purpose as a fraudulent contraption.

Also noting that the APC brought in the failed, corrupt and rudderless administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ologunagba said the PDP sympathises with Tinubu for embarking on a journey to nowhere.

Ologunagba added that Tinubu is no match for "PDP’s more popular, more competent and more prepared Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar the unifier and the people’s choice, who defeated President Buhari fair and square in the 2019 Presidential election."

Nigeria not an easy bait

He said that the Lagos state governor will soon realize that Nigeria is not one of his acquired estates or fiefdoms and that the Nigerian people are not his political string-puppets and retinue of lackeys, from whom he bought the APC presidential ticket.

His words:

"Asiwaju will also soon realize that Nigerians hold him responsible for his self-confessed role in installing the failed Buhari-led administration that subjugated the people, brought excruciating economic hardship, acute poverty, bloodletting, terrorism, mass killings, promoted disunity, tribalism and nepotism, lawlessness, massive treasury looting and unpardonable life-discounting experiences to our country.

"It is indeed reprehensible that Asiwaju, after being handed an APC flag that refused to unfold in recognition of the gloomy times of the APC, did not demonstrate any form of remorse for the injuries he engineered and caused our nation in the last seven years."

Adding that Tinubu's failure to express empathy for the victims of violence, kidnapping, mass killings and acts of terrorism, especially the recent gruesome attack in a sacred place of worship, St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State serves as a foretaste of the big cover-up on the harrowing experience that Nigerians will face should he become Nigeria's president.

He warned that the lack of empathy and capacity in Tinubu's acceptance speech and his outbursts before and after the APC national convention make it crystal clear that his life-long dream of clinching the APC presidential ticket is not for the well-being of Nigerians.

Ologunagba added:

"Nigerian politics is far more complex and beyond the Lagos politics where Asiwaju operates with brawl and deployment of violence rather than the brain.

"What Nigerians needs now is a unifier in the face of the pain and discomfort inflicted on them by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his live band of APC looters and mean human beings. He needs to know that Nigeria is not Lagos!"

"The PDP therefore charges Nigerians to continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, their choice President in this mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of Asiwaju and his APC."

