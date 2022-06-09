President Muhammadu Buhari has urged APC leadership to give Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the needed support ahead of 2023

In a statement , the president noted that unity and full support for Tinubu is the best way forward for the APC

, The president added that the APC is the party that can deliver on the promise to make Nigerians achieve their collective dreams

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a crucial message to the leadership and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party's presidential candidate.

In a statement released by his media aide, Garba Shehu, the president admonished all APC members to rally around Tinubu and stand solidly behind him ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Buhari called on the APC to stand behind Tinubu (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

He acknowledged before and during the presidential primary, that there were disagreements and internal wranglings but said now that the election is over, unity is the best way forward.

As he put it, the APC remains the best political platform to achieve the collective dreams of Nigeria, adding that this can be done when all the ranks within the party unite.

In the statement seen by Channels TV, Buhari said:

“During the Primaries, there were factions and disagreements amongst the contestants and now that the process has ended we must build a united front in our party.

“In this way, the APC will remain the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. Now it is time to put the process behind us.

“Because what we can all agree is that the APC remains the party that can best deliver on the priorities of the Nigerian people. But the way to demonstrate that we can get on with this job is to unite."

Read the full statement below:

Unbeatable Tinubu floors Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, others, wins APC presidential primary

Meanwhile, Tinubu, on Wednesday, June 8, emerged as the winner of the APC's presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a stiff contest, the Jagaban himself floored his challengers, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others.

From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316.

