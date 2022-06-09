A two term president, African Public Relations Association (APRA) and group managing director of the Nigeria’s premier perception management firm, CMC Connect Limited, Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, has explained how he started the firm in a 3-bedroom flat in Lagos in the early 1990s.

Legit.ng reports that he made the revelation while interacting with the media as part of the activities lined up for the celebration of its 30th anniversary to relive its 30 years of sustainable progress.

The 30th anniversary of the organization kicked off at its headquarter in Lagos. Credit: Faedat Temideni

Source: UGC

Badejo-Okusanya took the guest through the historic trajectory and the many phases and hurdles the firm has had to cross the past three decades in his speech themed ‘We are still flying.’

He identified some iconic personalities whom he described as his mentors and who invested in his dreams right from 1997, adding that they include: Sir Steve Bamidele Omojafor; Chairman of STB McCain; Mr Biodun Shobanjo, chairman of Troyka Groups; Mr Billy Lawson, founder LTC Advertising.

According to him, the dream was birth in a 3-bedroom flat around Toyin Street, Ikeja, Lagos in the early 1990s.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“It all started with a dream in a 3-bedroom flat off Toyin Street, Ikeja in the in 1992”. His dream was to build a public relations practice that will offer incisive solutions-driven services to a growing clientele in the then-emerging Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC) sector.

“And barely five years into our existence, Capital Marketing Communication (CMC) had to make a hard-strategic decisions when the opportunity came to be a part of the Lawson Thomas and Colleagues (LTC) Group which held the J. Walter Thompson affiliation in Nigeria at the time.”

Why mentorship is important in business growth

According to Badejo-Okusanya who is popularly known across Africa as YBO, while many advised against this move, he saw a great opportunity to be mentored by one of the firsts in Nigeria’s fast growing marketing communication industry. Not just that, LTC had such an enviable global partnership with JWT.

He said:

“It was indeed a great period of mentoring, management, development, accountability and corporate governance. This worked so well that the local affiliate of McCain Erikson, STB McCain also bought into the business, further diluting the initial ownership.”

"Following the partnership, the firm which was known at that time as Capital Marketing Communication (CMC) was renamed CMC Connect to reflect the capital investment of STB McCain; a relationship that lasted till the year 2014 when they parted ways amicably.

“Our firm owes a debt of appreciation to the leaders of the various businesses who believed enough to invest in our dreams. I will like to mention the likes of Mr. Billy Kolawole Lawson, Mr. Babatunde Dabiri, Mrs. Bola Thomas, Mr. Victor Edegbe, Sir Steve Bamidele Omojafor, and of course my indefatigable friend and brother, Mr. Rufai Gbolagade Ladipo.

“Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge our current chairman Mr. Akinmolu Opeodu and another Director, Mr. Olaolu Akinkugbe. I also extend our gratitude and appreciation to every single person who at one time or the other agreed to serve on our board.

Speaking on how the firm has impacted people over the years, Badejo-Okusanya affirmed that CMC Connect (Perception Managers) has had the privilege of shaping so many destinies, with many outstanding alumni scattered across various endeavors, and serving as leaders across the globe.

Further speaking on the company’s economic impact, he reiterated that the company will continue to serve as a responsible corporate citizen contributing its own quota to the economy.

He further stated:

“CMC Connect Limited will continue to serve as a responsible corporate citizen contributing its own quota to its community through employment, capacity building, professional development, and community relations. To this end, the firm will continue to provide placements for undergraduates as a way of mentoring them.”

“We have also contributed significantly to the progress of the industry and the profession, thereby playing leading roles in the growth and development of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), and at the continental level, the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and even the Global Alliance for Public Relations.”

Challenges being faced by practitioners

Speaking on the challenges facing the industry, he said there are several challenges occasioned by a lack of proper understanding of what public relations service entails, saying that the service we offer is intangible, and many of our stakeholders especially clients and the government are still not very clear about the value public relations ’brings to the table’.

He stated:

“As a result of this lack of understanding, public relations is yet to take its rightful place among the comity of professions. It has not been accorded the right status and certainly not the right value. In line with our belief in building an institution rather than a company, CMC Connect (Perception Managers) is poised to take on the future boldly.

“While our competitive edge remains strong consumer insight coupled with creative but impactful solutions, we are reviewing our offerings to be fully in line with contemporary challenges with engaging technology as an enabler to deliver our objectives."

While unveiling the 30th anniversary flag, the board chairman of the organization, Akinmolu Opeodu, commended the GMD for telling a compelling story of the past 30 years.

Opeodu stated:

“We thank God, 30 years in business is a very long time because as they say many businesses don’t go beyond the first five years.

“30 years is certainly a lot to be thankful for and I think Yomi has done a good job in telling the background story of how we got to where we are. We appreciate those that were instrumental to the success of the company thus far."

Woman builds two houses from selling northern Nigerian snack 'Masa'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Rebecca Dung, a mother of three, made a fortune from selling a popular Northern Nigerian snack known as “masa’’.

It was reported that Ms Dung said she has built two houses from the proceeds of selling the snack near Jiyamere Hotel in Gombe.

The mother of three stated that she started the masa business some 20 years ago with a `mudu’ of rice after learning the trade in Bauchi state.

Source: Legit.ng