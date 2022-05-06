Mrs. Rebecca Dung, a masa seller, has done the unthinkable by building two houses from the proceeds of the business

Gombe - Mrs. Rebecca Dung, a mother of three, makes a fortune from selling a popular Northern Nigerian snack known as “masa’’.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe, Ms Dung said she has built two houses from the proceeds of selling the snack near Jiyamere Hotel in Gombe.

Mother of three Rebecca Dung makes a fortune from selling a popular Northern Nigerian snack known as masa’ in Gombe state. Photo credit: @GoronBauchi

Source: Twitter

The mother of three stated that she started the masa business some 20 years ago with a `mudu’ of rice after learning the trade in Bauchi state.

Apart from building houses, Ms Dung added that she also trained her three children with the proceeds from the business.

He words:

"I achieved a lot through the business including, training my three children. One is an undergraduate; the other is in a seminary, while the last one is happily married.

“I am grateful to God for His grace that has sustained me over the years. Selling masa has brought me good fortunes.

“I built a house here in Gombe, another in Jos and I have an undeveloped plot, which I also bought with the proceeds from this business."

Go into small businesses, Dung advises youth and women

Meanwhile, the masa seller has also advised the youth and women to go into small business to make themselves relevant.

She advised women not to be afraid to start small businesses, adding that small things with patience and consistency could yield success with time.

Ms Dung attributed her successes in the business to God, patience, consistency and a good savings culture.

“One of the most important things that have helped me all these years is good savings culture. If you are not disciplined financially, you cannot succeed in any business,’’ she advised.

Dung said that she opened an account with a bank, where she only saved money and withdrew to finance huge projects only.

She advised women to stand up and do something for themselves rather than wait for their husbands or asked helps from relatives.

Her words:

“Masa business is a good business that has empowered me to achieve a lot.

“I am a woman that is respected by my children and everyone because of what I have been able to achieve over the years.

“Women that sit at home must understand that their relevance in the society lies in what they can offer to support themselves and their households.

“People respect me today because of what I have achieved as a woman and I can tell you that, respect is earned; so women should go out and earn their respect."

Dung also advised graduates to look for small businesses to start adding that with God and consistency, the business would grow instead of waiting for white collar jobs.

She appealed to the state government and other well-meaning Nigerians to always support women with the necessary skills and start-up capital.

“That small money can go far so let’s support women with capital," she said.

