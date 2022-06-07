Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has come out top of the list of politicians trusted to fight insecurity in the country

The survey was conducted by Abantu Centre for Public Trust, a prominent non-governmental organisation

Amaechi was rated highly in a contest that involved other APC presidential aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

FCT, Abuja - A just-concluded opinion poll has placed Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi on top of the list of politicians trusted to fight insecurity in the country.

The telephone polling was conducted among adult Nigerians between the ages of 21 to 45 to find out the person among top presidential aspirants who will be able to tackle the problem of terrorism, banditry, and general insecurity ravaging the country.

Amaechi has been rated as the most trusted politician to fight insecurity. Photo credit: Nur Photo



The survey was conducted by Abantu Centre for Public Trust, a non-governmental organisation and it revealed that 40% of Nigerians trust the former transportation minister as the one most likely to tackle insecurity.

Other presidential aspirants rated in the survey include Vice President Yemi Osibanjo who scored 32.5% while 15% say they trust Bola Ahmed Tinubu and 8% percent say it is Mr. Kayode Fayemi and 4.5% say it is Engr. Dave Umahi.

In a statement released by the country representative of the organisation, Ms. Ene Ogbanje, she said:

“The survey is aimed at understanding the preferences of the public on the ability of the aspirants to tackle their problems.

“The next survey will focus on unemployment and the economy.”

2023: Buhari asked to ensure those who celebrated his sickness don’t succeed him

Meanwhile, Dr. Suleiman Musa, a renowned political sociologist based in Zaria, Kaduna state, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari reserves the right to name his preferred aspirant ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election.

Dr. Musa also stated that in choosing his preferred aspirant, the president must not settle for those who celebrated when he was on medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

Dr. Musa further stated that the impending announcement of the president should not be misconstrued as any form of imposition.

Delegate inducement: Don’t be like PDP, Group tells APC

In a related development, Legacy Transformation Initiative, a policy formulation and analysis hub has lamented inducement of delegates by Nigerian politicians as seen in the just concluded primary election held by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The non-partisan group which made this known in a statement signed by Ibe Aniemeke Lawson, its national coordinator was appreciative of Nigerian youths for the non-violent atmosphere during the primary elections processes.

It also called on the ruling APC not to toe the path of the PDP, saying it will be a stain on the reputation of the party if its delegates are induced monetarily as it was in the case of the opposition party.

