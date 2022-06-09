Joe Igbokwe has boasted that Bola Ahmd Tinubu will floor Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election

Igbokwe, a supporter of Tinubu and an APC chieftain claimed that the presidency has been zoned to the south and as such, there is no hope for Atiku

The ruling party's chieftain also cited a chapter in Olusegun Obasanjo's book, My Watch, where he gave Atiku a terrible description

Atiku Abubakar was not given the best of descriptions in a book by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a former Nigerian president.

In the book titled My Watch, Obasanjo said some terrible things about the nationality and personality of Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Citing Obasanjo's description of Atiku, Joe Igbokwe noted that during the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will defeat him.

Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All progressives Congress (APC) and Tinubu's strong supporter, claimed that the presidency has been zoned to the south.

Tinubu's victory: Atiku sends message to APC presdiential candidate

Meanwhile, Following Tinubu's victory at the just-concluded presidential primary of the APC, the former Lagos governor had been greeted with praises and congratulatory messages.

One of those who hailed Tinubu on his landslide victory was Atiku.

In a tweet on Wednesday, June 8, Atiku noted that Tinubu's emergence despite the tough contest proves his tenacity. The former vice president wrote:

"Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party's presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity."

2023 presidency: You are no match for Atiku, PDP mocks Tinubu hours after he won APC's presidential ticket

Recall that the PDP had thrown shades at Tinubu.

The opposition party stated that Tinubu only succeeded in clinching the APC's number one ticket at "a very great price".

A statement signed by the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba described the ruling party's presidential ticket for the 2023 presidential election as the moribund, decrepit and crippled acquisition which has since served its purpose as a fraudulent contraption.

