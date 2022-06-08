Following Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's victory at the just-concluded presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former Lagos governor has been greeted with praises and congratulatory messages.

One of those who hailed Tinubu on his landslide victory is Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a tweet on Wednesday, June 8, Atiku noted that Tinubu's emergence despite the tough contest proves his tenacity.

The former vice president wrote:

"Congratulations, @officialABAT, on your emergence as your party's presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity."

Source: Legit.ng