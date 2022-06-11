With the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary over, the ruling party's flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is now on a mission to pacify former aspirants who are aggrieved over the outcome of the election.

In less than a week, Tinubu has visited at least five persons who were eyeing the presidential seat in 2023 on the platform of the APC like himself.

Tinubu visits Osinbajo, Amaechi, Umahi, Bello others (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Source: Facebook

Most of these former aspirants were in the special list compiled by APC governors which President Muhammadu Buhari was expected to choose from.

They are:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Rotimi Amaechi Governor Yahaya Bello Governor Dave Umahi Godswill Akpabio Ibikunle Amosun

