Babajide Sanwo-Olu has on Friday, June 10, revealed why the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was at the official residence of Vice president Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, June 9.

The Lagos state governor who accompanied Tinubu to the Villa, said the visit to Osinbajo was an indication that there are no victors or losers in the just concluded presidential primary of the ruling party.

Recall that the former Lagos state governor was declared of the winner of the presidential primary of the party after polling 1,271 votes to defeat 13 others in the race including Osinbajo who came third. His closest opponent was the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316 votes.

Sanwo-Olu in series of tweets wrote:

“We also paid a visit to His Excellency, V.P. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. The project called Nigeria is a collective task. All hands will be on deck as we embark on this journey.

“There are no victors nor losers, we’re all winners and project managers, if we want to give the best to the citizens, and turn around the fortune of our dear country.

“I salute His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for his magnanimity and spirit of sportsmanship.”

