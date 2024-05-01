A Nigerian lady narrated her younger sister’s reaction upon viewing her JAMB results, which quickly captured the online audience’s interest

The young lady was overwhelmed with emotion and shed tears when she realised she had achieved a score of 200 despite anticipating a higher mark

To lighten the mood, her sister playfully reminded her of her previous confidence in the UTME answers she had provided

In Nigeria, a story unfolded about a young Nigerian lady who took to the internet to share her sibling’s experience with the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) examination results.

The younger sister found herself enveloped in a wave of emotions when she saw that she had scored 200 points. Expecting a higher score, her disappointment was palpable.

Lady breaks down on finding out her UTME score. Photo credit: @big_cartel3

Source: TikTok

Lady breaks down over UTME

In an attempt to bring some levity to the situation, her elder sister gently teased her, reminding her of the confidence with which she had previously claimed certainty over the answers she had submitted in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), as shown by @big_cartel3.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Stasia said:

“I was sure about my english but how Physicsi just do torobom come torobom get mark pass am.”

Sewa wrote:

“I told my sis too I'm very sure of my only for me to see it government was even the lowest score.”

Everyonesbestie03 commented:

“Wetin she come get.”

Munachi also commented:

“That was how I boasted last year then my result humbled me this year when they asked me about the exam i said e dey God hand.”

N2 more:

“What if we wey never see our own.”

Ayomide:

“You better pacify so that she will not go and drink sniper oo that was how I it was everywhere.”

Delanxil7:

“Please console her this thing happened to me once after boasting to my siblings l almost died buh all in the past now.”

Lady who got 84 in UTME's Chemistry speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Rebecca Onyenauloya, recently revealed her UTME results, proudly announcing a score of 279.

She reflected on the significance of this achievement, expressing how it symbolised her academic dedication.

With gratitude, Onyenauloya recounted surpassing the 200 mark twice during her UTME endeavours.

There is also a story of a lady is proud of her brother's score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Source: Legit.ng