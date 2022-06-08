Rotimi Amaechi has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who emerged as the flagbearer of the ruling APC on Wednesday, June 8

President Muhammadu Buhari's ex-minister in a statement urged all aspirants to work together for the victory of Tinubu in the forthcoming general election

Meanwhile, at the presidential primary concluded in Abuja Wednesday, Tinubu, who polled 1,271 votes, defeated his closest opponent Amaechi, who scored 316 votes

The Amaechi presidential media committee has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the just concluded presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his subsequent emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the party.

In a statement signed by the committee’s chairman, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, Amaechi called on all the aspirants to come together to work for the victory of Tinubu and APC in the 2023 presidential election, Daily Trust reports.

Amaechi congratulates Bola Tinubu on landslide victory.

Source: Facebook

Rotimi Ameachi discloses

The statement reads:

“We acknowledge that his victory follows a highly charged contest, which as expected, could only produce one winner.

“It is, therefore, our hope that following the emergence of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our Party’s Presidential Candidate, all Aspirants will now close ranks and work hard to ensure our Party’s victory at the 2023 Presidential Election.

“We thank all who in many remarkable ways supported the Presidential aspiration of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi and urge them to see the outcome of the primaries as a victory for democracy, which signposts the maturity and evolution of the political culture of Africa’s largest democracy, Nigeria.”

Tinubu defeats Amaechi at the primary

Premium Times report added that at the presidential primary, Tinubu, who polled 1,271 votes, defeated 13 others in the race. His closest opponent was the former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who scored 316 votes.

Tinubu, while declaring his intention to run for the presidency of Nigeria in January, said it has always been his lifetime ambition.

APC primary: Why I stepped down for Tinubu, Fayemi reveals

Meanwhile, the governor of Ekiti state, Fayemi, has explained why he stepped down for his political benefactor, Tinubu.

While making his speech at the Eagles Square, the venue of the party's presidential primary on Tuesday, June 7, Fayemi said that he was prepared to sacrifice his ambition to be president of Nigeria for Tinubu.

"I am prepared to sacrifice my ambition to be president of Nigeria. I am a young man and I still have a lot of time ahead of me and one person I have worked with in the trenches of democratic struggles and in the cause of governing Nigeria side by side, shoulder to shoulder, my mentor, my leader and supporter of mine and great fighter for the unity of Nigeria that I will recommend to all my supporters and my delegates starting with the 48 delegates from Ekiti state alone and others from across the country is that you please accord me the respect to offer the support you are giving me to my elder brother, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am not doing him a favour but doing a duty of care for Nigeria," he said.

