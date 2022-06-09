Reactions continue to trail the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate

A group based in Abuja has described the former Lagos state governor as a unifer and a true national leader

The group stated that Tinubu's victory by a landslide in the primary election is a testament to his capacity as an experienced politician

FCT, Abuja - Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), an Abuja-based non-governmental organisation has described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a unifier and national leader.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, national coordinator of the group said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Thursday, June 9.

Tinubu won the APC presidential primary election by a landslide victory. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Nnam, who congratulated Tinubu on his victory as All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, said that his victory by a landslide is a testament to his capacity as both unifier and father to all.

He said:

"Tinubu over time has shown leadership to not just southwest but Nigerians at large.

''This is a man whose vision has sustained development and prosperity in Lagos even beyond Lagos, I think he shall replicate his achievement in Lagos here in Nigeria generally."

The ILDC coordinator also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing an enabling ground and hitch-free APC presidential primaries without fear or favour.

He urged other political parties to toe the path of APC by giving all aspirants equal opportunity to test their popularity in their primaries.

Nnam said the ILDC in accordance with their objective of supporting good leadership iscommitted to a better and greater Nigeria.

He asserted that they are ready to support any candidate with Nigeria at heart with their 2.3 million members across the country no matter the political party affiliation.

