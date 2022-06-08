Professor Yemi Osinbajo has made a huge promise to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The vice president assured the delegates that he would deliver quality education and top-notch health service delivery systems to Nigerians should they vote for him

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria and professor of law made the promise at the 2023 APC's presidential primary election in Abuja

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, June 7, promised Nigerians and all the delegates at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary that has the solution to ending Nigeria's challenges.

Speaking at the venue of the 2023 APC presidential primary at Eagle Square in Abuja, the vice president called on delegates to trust him with their votes by showing up massively for him.

VP Osinbajo has promised to deliver quality education and health care delivery system to Nigeria.

Source: Twitter

Describing himself as one aspirant who can be trusted by the delegates and Nigerians, Osinbajo promised the delivery of a first-class health care system and education which can only be achieved in the country with the right leadership.

His words:

“I know your hopes and fears. I am prepared for the task that lies ahead and I will be ready from Day One. I will deliver.

“You can’t wish this country well and vote for someone you don’t believe in. Your vote carries the answer to the prayer prayed for the future of our country and the future of our children."

“To our dear delegates, when you vote tonight, know that your vote carries the answer to your prayers for our country and its future."

“Vote for someone you believe in. Vote for someone you trust. It is for these reasons that I present myself to you for your consideration as the presidential candidate of our great party.”

