The SEC has issued a cease and desist directive against unauthorised promotional and pre-marketing activities tied to a purported Dangote Refinery public offer

SEC confirmed that no IPO or public offer application has been filed with or approved by the Commission, warning that ongoing marketing constitutes market manipulation

Capital market operators have been directed to remove all unauthorised materials and refund all collected deposits within 24 hours

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Nigeria has issued a cease-and-desist directive against all misleading and manipulative promotional, solicitation, and pre-marketing activities relating to a purported securities offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE.

The directive was published on the Commission's official X account on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, and signed by Management.

SEC Cracks Down on Dangote Refinery IPO Promotions, Orders Immediate Refund of Investor Funds

Source: UGC

SEC stated clearly that no Initial Public Offering (IPO) or public offer application has been filed with or approved by the Commission in connection with Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE.

The regulator warned that ongoing premature marketing activities are misleading investors and constitute market manipulation under the Investments and Securities Act.

SEC's Directives to Capital Market Operators

The Commission issued the following specific directives to all capital market operators:

Immediately cease publishing or distributing any promotional materials related to the purported offering

Remove all unauthorised marketing materials within 24 hours

Stop accepting deposits or expressions of interest from prospective investors

Refund all funds already collected within 24 hours

SEC urged members of the investing public to exercise caution and verify the status of any securities offering before committing funds. The Commission noted that only offers that have received its formal approval are legally permissible.

Investors or members of the public with complaints or information regarding violations may contact the Commission directly via email at enforcement@sec.gov.ng, by phone at +2342094621168-9 or 0916 772 3240, or through its official website (https://www.sec.gov.ng).

Dangote Refinery IPO Plans

The directive comes against the backdrop of growing public interest in a potential Dangote Refinery IPO. Africa's largest refinery, located in Lagos, has attracted significant investor attention following reports of expansion plans and financial backing from major institutions, including Africa's largest bank.

SEC Cracks Down on Dangote Refinery IPO Promotions, Orders Immediate Refund of Investor Funds

Source: UGC

Legit.ng had previously reported on Dangote Refinery's expansion plan and IPO prospects, as well as what a Wall Street-sized IPO could mean for investors.

SEC's intervention signals that, while a formal public offering by Dangote Refinery remains a possibility, any such transaction must undergo the full regulatory approval process before any marketing or fundraising activity can legally commence.

Dangote exposes powerful fuel subsidy mafia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote claimed powerful groups benefiting from Nigeria’s fuel subsidy and import system tried to stop the construction of his $20 billion refinery.

He explained that traders, shippers, and other beneficiaries of the subsidy regime feared losing billions of naira in profits if the refinery succeeded.

Dangote also revealed that the refinery is now reducing Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports and is expected to expand to 1.4 million barrels per day.

Source: Legit.ng