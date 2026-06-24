A Nigerian lady has recounted her encounter with Tony Elumelu, the billionaire entrepreneur who is the chairman of Heirs Holdings, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Transcorp

The overjoyed lady shared the question that the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation asked her when she requested a picture with him

The lady's personal experience with Elumelu has thrilled internet users, with some focusing on the question that he asked her

A lady who met with the chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, at Bukka in Abuja, has shared her encounter with him.

The lady, known on X as @moneybag01714, recounted her encounter with Elumelu in reaction to a netizen who tweeted that the billionaire entrepreneur is known to ask you if you have a UBA account if you meet him at a casual event and ask him for a picture.

A lady has recounted her personal encounter with UBA Chairman Tony Elumelu in Abuja. Photo Credit: @moneybag01714, @TonyOElumelu

Source: Twitter

Question Tony Elumelu asked lady

In her tweet on June 23, the lady, a Chartered Accountant (ICAN) and a Chartered Tax Professional (ACTI), shared a picture she had taken with Elumelu, noting that the billionaire is so humble and down to earth.

After she took a picture with him, @moneybag01714 stated that Elumelu smiled and asked her if she has a UBA account, to which she replied in the affirmative.

According to her, Elumelu did not know that she works in one of his companies. She tweeted:

"Met @TonyOElumelu at Bukka, Transcorp Hilton and politely asked for a picture with him.

"TOE is so humble and down-to-earth! After the picture, he smiled and asked, “Do you have a UBA account?”

"I replied, “Yes sir!”

"He didn’t even know I work in one of his companies. Legend!"

A lady who met Tony Elumelu in Abuja has narrated her brief encounter with the UBA Chairman. Photo Credit: @TonyOElumelu, @moneybag01714

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Lady's experience with Tony Elumelu elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience with Tony Elumelu below:

@AbbyAsemotaa said:

"Lol, still had to market his company."

@Emmasification said:

"TOE dey hawk UBA like Agege bread.... Always love his passion."

@Peblusso said:

"Wo, me I go ask for money o."

@Ed_Ekop10 said:

"This is so beautiful. Which of his companies do you work please?"

@MarufMuhammed4 said:

"He wants everyone to have a UBA Account.

"Capitalist to the core 😆 🤣."

@ebiama_group said:

"Good one. You met the Pan-African mentor. That's a good development."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had narrated his rare experience with Tony Elumelu after the billionaire entrepreneur invited him over.

Tony Elumelu shares secret behind his success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tony Elumelu had opened up about the secret behind his success.

He made the point during a conversation with Korty EO, reflecting on the mix of factors that influenced his rise in business and leadership. Speaking with the host in the video posted on YouTube on June 21, Elumelu explained that success is not always about being the smartest or strongest person in the room.

He emphasised that opportunity and fortunate circumstances often decide who moves forward. Elumelu, the chairman of Heirs Holdings, said he sees himself as someone whose career was shaped by favourable opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng