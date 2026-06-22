The presidency has rejected the call for President Bola Tinubu's resignation by Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, described Obi's call as a childish and weak argument

The presidency explained that the call by Peter Obi was fundamentally flawed and that his argument against the president was too simplistic

The presidency has taken a swipe at Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and a prominent figure in the opposition, who called for the resignation of President Bola Tinubu, saying the remark was "childish" and “an unwarranted distraction”.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, rejected the claim of the NDC presidential candidate, noting that the political system of Nigeria should not be compared to that of the United Kingdom. He insisted that Obi's argument was "simplistic" and fundamentally flawed.

Presidency says criticism of President Bola Tinubu by Obi is childish Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Onanuga wrote:

“Obi’s call for President Tinubu’s resignation is childish and an unwarranted distraction.” He explained that the analysis of the NDC chieftain “is not only misplaced but also reflects a selective and distorted view of Nigeria’s realities since 2023.”

Nigerians react as the presidency tackles Obi

However, the position of the presidency has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Femi Obaf explained that the crisis in the country should make the president resign:

"Mr Bayo, are these horrible developments not enough for your principal to resign? We didn't experience one-third of this when he demanded that Jonathan resign many years ago. Was Nigeria practising a parliamentary system of government then?"

Excel supported Obi's call for Tinubu's resignation:

"A long story doesn’t excuse a failed government. If he can’t fulfil the responsibilities of Commander in Chief, then he should resign. We cannot continue watching our citizens be kidnapped and killed with impunity. That is not leadership; it is the definition of failure."

Nigerians react as presidency replies Obi on calls for President Bola Tinubu's resignation Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Átó Ásékù expressed concerns about the abducted students in Oyo:

"@aonanuga1956 is quick to respond to Peter Obi’s latest comments, calling for President Bola Tinubu’s resignation, based on a comparison with the British prime minister's voluntary exit, but struggles to respond to the abducted Oyo school children and their teachers, who are still in captivity till now, with no hope of being rescued or released to be reunited with their families."

Franklin Nwachu decried the insecurity in the country:

"It’s great when we are told what has been done and if we could be told future plans. A campaign should always be about ideas, not personal attacks. However, no matter the economic progress, without security of lives and properties is hollow.

Ifechukwu Okoro called for constructive criticism:

"Strong opinions will always exist in politics, but national development requires constructive engagement, not just political point-scoring. Nigerians deserve honest conversations backed by facts and a commitment to solutions."

You can read Onanuga's full statement on X here:

Wike mocks Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, knocked the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 election, Peter Obi, for failing to be a courageous politician.

Wike, a two-term governor of Rivers state, in an interview on Monday, June 1, explained that leadership is all about confronting and fixing the existing problem.

The minister's outburst was a reaction to Obi's political trajectory from APGA to PDP, Labour Party, ADC and now to the NDC.

Source: Legit.ng