Singer Rarara accused Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of exacerbating Nigeria's economic hardships through alleged mismanagement of local government funds

The prominent APC supporter has called for full local government autonomy as a means to strengthen grassroots development and address Nigeria’s persistent challenges

Kwankwaso’s camp is yet to respond to Rarara's allegations regarding local government funding issues

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Dauda 'Rarara' Kahutu, the Kano-based singer, has accused a former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, of contributing to the economic hardship in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso is the running mate of Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming general elections.

Kano-based Rarara alleges Rabiu Kwankwaso is responsible for Nigerians’ current economic hardship. Photo credit: @northern_trends, @Msageer

Source: Twitter

Rarara faults 'withholding' of LG funds

As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, June 22, 2026, Rarara made the allegation during an interview with an online platform, SL Update, saying many of the problems currently affecting the country stem from past policies and decisions.

According to him, one of the major issues was the alleged withholding of local government (LG) funds by higher levels of government instead of allowing local councils full control of their finances for grassroots development projects.

He said:

“Local government funds are the lifeline of the people. They are what bring government services closer to ordinary citizens at the grassroots level. When those funds are withheld or controlled elsewhere, essential services meant for the people are affected."

Rarara speaks on economic hardship in Nigeria

The musician argued that Nigeria’s current difficulties began when the practice was introduced, adding that its effects were still being felt across various sectors.

He claimed that the lack of financial autonomy for local governments had slowed development efforts, particularly in education, healthcare, water supply and rural infrastructure.

Rarara, a known supporter of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling administration, continues to align with the APC government’s decisions. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dauda Kahutu Rarara

Source: Facebook

Rarara urges LG freedom

Furthermore, the Katsina-born entertainer stated that Nigeria must grant local governments full authority to manage their affairs and resources without interference.

He added that this is essential for achieving sustainable development and economic growth.

As of the time of this report, Senator Kwankwaso and his camp had not responded to Rarara's allegations.

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Kwankwaso dismisses alleged alliance with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said, “only foolish people would believe that.”

The former New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.

Source: Legit.ng