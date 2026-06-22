Kano: New Twist as Rarara Accuses Kwankwaso of Being Responsible for Nigerians’ Hardship
- Singer Rarara accused Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of exacerbating Nigeria's economic hardships through alleged mismanagement of local government funds
- The prominent APC supporter has called for full local government autonomy as a means to strengthen grassroots development and address Nigeria’s persistent challenges
- Kwankwaso’s camp is yet to respond to Rarara's allegations regarding local government funding issues
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Kano, Kano state - Dauda 'Rarara' Kahutu, the Kano-based singer, has accused a former governor of the state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, of contributing to the economic hardship in Nigeria.
Kwankwaso is the running mate of Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming general elections.
Rarara faults 'withholding' of LG funds
As reported by Daily Trust on Monday, June 22, 2026, Rarara made the allegation during an interview with an online platform, SL Update, saying many of the problems currently affecting the country stem from past policies and decisions.
According to him, one of the major issues was the alleged withholding of local government (LG) funds by higher levels of government instead of allowing local councils full control of their finances for grassroots development projects.
He said:
“Local government funds are the lifeline of the people. They are what bring government services closer to ordinary citizens at the grassroots level. When those funds are withheld or controlled elsewhere, essential services meant for the people are affected."
Rarara speaks on economic hardship in Nigeria
The musician argued that Nigeria’s current difficulties began when the practice was introduced, adding that its effects were still being felt across various sectors.
He claimed that the lack of financial autonomy for local governments had slowed development efforts, particularly in education, healthcare, water supply and rural infrastructure.
Rarara urges LG freedom
Furthermore, the Katsina-born entertainer stated that Nigeria must grant local governments full authority to manage their affairs and resources without interference.
He added that this is essential for achieving sustainable development and economic growth.
As of the time of this report, Senator Kwankwaso and his camp had not responded to Rarara's allegations.
Read more on Kwankwaso:
- After Kwankwaso's party at Sanusi's palace, Bayero set to host wedding: "State vs federal wedding"
- Kwankwaso raises alarm over alleged attempt by Lagos to colonise Kano, north, video trends
- Kwankwaso sends message to Tinubu, others as Atiku, several prominent Nigerians meet him in Kano
- "Deep sadness": Dickson's key aide Tanko dies as Peter Obi, Kwankwaso mourn, photos emerge
- Kwankwaso's camp breaks silence on alleged plans to dump Peter Obi, NDC ahead of 2027 election
Kwankwaso dismisses alleged alliance with Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.
Speaking in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said, “only foolish people would believe that.”
The former New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) chieftain insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.