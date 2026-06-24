Popular actor Odunlade Adekola rejected a fan's financial expectations on social media after the user copied a viral message that recently earned an influencer millions of naira from Davido

The eager fan praised the Nollywood star as the greatest of all time while claiming his love was stronger than money in a clever attempt to trigger a cash reward

Odunlade responded playfully to the subtle billing and firmly distanced himself from the wealthy music star to escape from the unexpected financial trap

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola sparked reactions on social media after he playfully shut down a fan who hailed him with financial expectations, days after Davido gifted N15 million to an influencer.

On June 23, a fan with the handle @SamuelStar11949 took to X to praise the actor, declaring that his affection for him outweighed any amount of money.

Odunlade Adekola tells a fan he is not Davido as social media users react to his playful response online. Photo: odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

The fan's message is similar to a post by an X influencer days earlier, which had prompted Davido to gift the influencer N15 million and promise a livestream with him as a loyal supporter.

Shortly after, socialite Cubana Chief Priest, a friend of Davido's, topped up the gift with an additional N10 million.

With similar expectations, the fan of Odunlade Adekola wrote:

"My love for you is greater than any thing or any amount of money in this world.

Broda saamu the GOAT🐐❤️"

Odunlade responded by playfully distancing himself from the comparison, making it clear he was not in Davido's league when it comes to such gestures.

The Yoruba actor added running emojis to show he was lightly dodging the implied expectation.

Odunlade Adekola wrote:

"I’m not Davido oooooooo 🏃🏃🏃🏃"

Odunlade's response drew reactions online, with many fans relating to his light-hearted dismissal and the pattern of expectations such posts often carry.

Check out the post below:

Fans react to Odunlade Adekola's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many internet users found the actor's swift response to the billing attempt hilarious.

@lilalliy:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂 Baba U SEF SHOW LOVE FOR US….. ATLEAST WE LOVE YOU AND YOU LOVE US TOO”

@the__Source1:

“You don use style dodge a stray billing”

@SamuelStar11949:

“Davido is my Goat in music aspect😂 While you are my goat In Nollywood 🐐❤ For the love i have for you.....you can do it😂”

@Big_Itohan:

“This life do everything within your power to avoid billing”

@olarenwaju1806:

“Fada you can press 1500 remove the remaining zero at the back”

@Caymaro_sbbv:

“Nah once egbon saamu dodge billing ohhh 😂 😂😂”

@Cryptosis1_Web3:

“Bro don inherit Ijebu stinginess 😂 Which one is you're not Davido oooo 😂”

Odunlade Adekola draws reactions online after replying to a fan days after Davido's generous gift. Photo: odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

Odunlade Adekola supports Bambam in the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reality star Bamike Olawunmi, popular as Bambam, shared videos from her time in the UK.

She shared a lovely video showing Odunlade Adekola dedicating his time to film her on the streets of the United Kingdom.

The stars were part of the cast for the No Wahala Therapy stage play held at Gateway House in Woolwich, along with Timini Egbuson, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Lady Motara and others.

Source: Legit.ng